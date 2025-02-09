Juventus are reportedly hoping to conclude an exchange deal with Paris Saint-Germain that would see Dusan Vlahovic making the move to the French capital with Randal Kolo Muani heading in the opposite direction.

The French striker has made quite an impression since joining the club in January. He has already bagged five goals in his first three outings for the Bianconeri. However, the 26-year-old only signed from PSG on a dry loan.

Therefore, the Bianconeri are desperate to find a formula that would keep the France international in Turin, but it won’t be an easy quest given that the operation would likely cost them a figure in the region of 50 million euros.

On the contrary, the Serie A giants would be happy to rid themselves of Vlahovic and his astronomical wages, especially with his contract expiring in 2026 which leaves them in a tough spot.

So according to La Stampa via IlBianconero, Juventus are looking to hit two birds with one stone by proposing Vlahovic as an exchange pawn in the Kolo Muani operation.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

While the negotiations could be complex, it might prove to be a decent solution for all parties involved, especially if the Ligue 1 champions were to consider the Serbian as a suitable profile for their project.

Nevertheless, La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Fabiana Della Valle believes Vlahovic has a drastically different plan in mind, although he didn’t explicitly reveal it to the club.

The source claims the 25-year-old wouldn’t mind seeing out his contract with Juventus before trying to negotiate himself a deal with a new club in 2026 for similar wages (12 million euros per year).

The striker and his agent Darko Ristic feel they would be able to secure better terms by testing free agency. But as Della Valle notes, spending an entire season on the sidelines in Turin could hamper their plans and perhaps deter his suitors.