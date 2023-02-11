Juventus dreaming of a new midfield with two French World Cup winners

Juventus continues to search for new men to add to their squad as Max Allegri rebuilds the group in Turin.

The black and whites have lost some men recently, and new players have also been added to their squad.

In the last summer transfer window, they added Paul Pogba to the group, but the midfielder has not played for the club since he made the move to Turin on a free transfer.

Yet a report on Tuttojuve reveals they want to add N’Golo Kante to their squad in the next transfer window.

The Bianconeri will lose Adrien Rabiot and Leandro Paredes and considers Kante one man who could replace both players in their midfield.

This means the Chelsea midfielder will partner Pogba in the Bianconeri middle as they did when they won the World Cup for France in 2018.

Juve FC Says

On paper, a midfield of Pogba and Kante is one of the best we can have, but in reality, they are just two injury-prone players who will hardly deliver value to us.

Neither is getting any younger and we must show we know better by ignoring Kante instead of disregarding his recent terrible fitness record at Stamford Bridge.