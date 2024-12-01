Despite boasting one of the youngest squads in Serie A, Juventus are still looking to lure some of the finest talents to Turin.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri are dreaming of an incredibly young attacking trio. The club already has the first piece of the jigsaw at home in the shape of Kenan Yildiz.

The 19-year-old has been a regular starter for the club since making the jump from the Primavera and Next Gen squads last season. He has already cemented himself as a bona fide star at the club, with the management showcasing his faith in the player by handing him the iconic Number 10 jersey.

But while Yildiz occupies the left wing, the pink newspaper believes Juventus are looking for a menacing force on the right side as they continue to monitor Patrick Dorgu. This evening, Cristiano Giuntoli and Co. will be able to scout the Dane up close and personal when Thiago Motta’s men clash heads with Lecce at the Via del Mare.

The 20-year-old started his career as a left-back, but gradually converted into a right winger. He’s been putting his pace and trickery to good use, cutting from the flank to set up a shot with his devastating left shot.

As the source notes, Lecce director Pantaleo Corvino poached the youngster for just 200,000 euros in 2022, but the Giallorossi’s asking price has now reached 30 million euros.

Moreover, the report reveals that Juventus are also keeping an eye on Bologna’s Santiago Castro. The 20-year-old signed for the Rossoblu in January after rising through the ranks of Velez Sarsfield.

The Argentine had a brief adjustment period under the guidance of Thiago Motta last season. But with Joshua Zirkzee sold last summer, Castro has become the first-choice striker at Vincenzo Italiano’s court. This season, he has contributed with four goals and two assists in 13 Serie A appearances.