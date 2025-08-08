Juventus remain active in the transfer market as they work to reinforce their squad significantly ahead of the upcoming season. The club have shown determination both in attempting to offload certain players and in targeting strategic signings that will strengthen their group for the challenges ahead.

With Igor Tudor preparing for his first full campaign in charge, expectations are high. This summer is viewed as a crucial period for Juventus, and the board appear committed to providing the manager with a team capable of competing at the highest level. Talks are ongoing with several players, and there is optimism within the club that the final squad will be both competitive and balanced.

Juve Plot Ambitious Swap Deal

While Juventus are looking to move Dusan Vlahovic out of the club, Newcastle United are known to be in the market for a striker. This alignment of interests has reportedly opened the door to a surprising potential deal that could benefit both clubs.

According to Il Bianconero, Juventus are exploring the possibility of signing Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United by offering Vlahovic in exchange, along with a cash payment. The report suggests that Juventus view this as a rare opportunity to bring in a player who would elevate their midfield and contribute significantly under Tudor’s system. Tonali, with his tactical intelligence and passing range, is seen as an ideal fit for the club’s ambitions.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Newcastle’s Stance Could Prove a Major Obstacle

However, despite Juventus’ belief that they would be the clear winners in such a swap, the reality of securing Tonali is far from straightforward. Newcastle consider him one of their most important players, both on and off the pitch. The Italian midfielder plays a central role in their plans moving forward and remains highly valued by the club’s technical staff.

Convincing Newcastle to part ways with Tonali, even in a deal involving Vlahovic and additional funds, will be a major challenge. While Juventus may be optimistic about the potential outcome, there is no clear indication that Newcastle will entertain such a proposal. With the new season fast approaching, Juventus will need to act quickly and strategically if they are to turn this ambitious plan into reality.