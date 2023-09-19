For the first time in many years, Juventus are no longer a part of the elite Top 10 group in the UEFA rankings.

With the Champions League group stage kicking off today, Calciomercato takes a look at the rankings of the top Serie A clubs.

Only one Italian side managed to crack the Top 10, and it happens to be Inter who reached the final of last season’s edition. The Nerazzurri landed in eighth place.

For their part, Juventus had to settle for a 12th place following a disappointing European campaign.

Last season, the Bianconeri were eliminated from the UCL group stage after suffering five defeats from their six outings.

They tried to salvage their campaign by winning the Europa League, but fell short in the semi-final against eventual winners Sevilla who emerged victorious in extra-time.

Even Roma (11th) managed to overtake Juventus in the rankings. The Giallorossi reached the final of the Europa League.

The Old Lady will definitely fall further in the rankings as they sit out of European competition for an entire campaign due to UEFA sanctions.

The other Serie A clubs who appear in the Top 50 are Napoli (17), Atalanta (27), Milan (31) and Lazio (41).

The coefficients are based on the clubs’ European results from the five previous campaigns.

Manchester City currently sit on top of the table after winning the Champions League last season. Bayern Munich and Real Madrid complete the podium.