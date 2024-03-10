Juventus entered the game with the clear understanding that they needed a victory, though they knew it wouldn’t be an easy task. The early exchanges saw both teams having their moments, with Atalanta missing a chance from the first corner, and Juventus launching a counterattack that was thwarted.

Federico Chiesa attempted an ambitious free kick that went wide, and Fabio Miretti forced a fine save from Atalanta’s goalkeeper, Marco Carnesecchi. While Atalanta initiated sustained pressure, Juventus remained eager to counter, earning several free kicks that Chiesa was unable to convert.

At the 35th-minute mark, Atalanta took the lead with a well-executed training ground routine from a free-kick, and Juventus target Teun Koopmeiners found the net. Gianluca Scamacca, used as a decoy in the free-kick routine, caused problems for the Juventus defence.

At halftime, Juventus regrouped to re-strategise, but Atalanta continued to look threatening in the second half, with Scamacca missing a chance from a fine team move. Juventus then had a brief spell of dominance, creating two good chances that Chiesa failed to convert.

In the 66th minute, Andrea Cambiaso scored a wonderful team goal for Juventus, followed by Arkadiusz Milik extending their lead three minutes later after an assist from Weston McKennie and a fine cross from Samuel Iling-Junior.

However, Atalanta made a comeback as Koopmeiners scored his second goal, and Juventus allowed them back into the game. Despite attempts to secure a late victory, including substitutions bringing on Moise Kean and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Juventus was unable to find the winner. The game ended in a 2-2 draw, with Atalanta defending well against Juventus’ late pressure.