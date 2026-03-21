Juventus played out a 1-1 draw at home to Sassuolo this evening, with Manuel Locatelli missing a costly spot kick. Sassuolo came into the match with confidence after winning two of their last five meetings against Juventus, and they believed they could achieve a positive result in this fixture. Their return to the top flight has been impressive, and they approached this game intending to add more points to their tally. Juventus, however, understood the importance of the match and started with clear intent, looking to take control early and put their opponents under pressure.

Juventus Take the Lead

Juventus began the game strongly, showing their desire to gain an early advantage. Sassuolo attempted to contain them, but after 14 minutes, Juventus took the lead through Kenan Yildiz. The goal put the hosts in front and allowed them to continue pressing for another.

The home side remained focused on extending its lead, knowing how important it was to create a margin against a team capable of responding. Despite their efforts, they were unable to score again before halftime. Sassuolo still produced some dangerous moments during the first half, but Juventus held on to their lead going into the interval.

Sassuolo Equalise and Hold On

The visitors made a strong start to the second half and equalised almost immediately through Andrea Pinamonti. The goal brought the game level and ensured there was still enough time for either side to find a winner.

Juventus later had a major opportunity to regain the lead when they were awarded a penalty, but Locatelli missed the spot kick. From that point, the task became more difficult for the hosts.

In response, Juventus introduced Dušan Vlahović and Arkadiusz Milik in an attempt to find a winning goal. However, Sassuolo remained organised and prevented any further scoring, ensuring the match ended with both teams sharing the points.