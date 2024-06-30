For the second day in a row, Juventus have dropped a clue on their official Instagram account, hinting at the arrival of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The two clubs are about to finalize a swap deal that would see Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea heading to Birmingham in exchange for the Brazil international.

After posting a photo of the club’s former winger Douglas Costa, the Bianconeri dropped an image of their club captain with the caption “Danilo (Luiz)”, with the club’s supporters agreeing that it implies the imminent arrival of Douglas Luiz.