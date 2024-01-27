Do you feel the pressure of the title race is getting to Juventus? The Bianconeri dropped two valuable points in front of their fans against Empoli this evening.

Juve had to win the game to go further clear of Inter Milan, who have two games in hand.

However, Arkadiusz Milik earned a straight red card just 18 minutes into the match for a high-foot challenge, handing Juventus a serious disadvantage.

He had been chosen to start ahead of the exciting and enterprising Kenan Yildiz and repaid that decision with a poor foul early in the first half.

From then on, Juve had their work cut out, but Empoli is close to the foot of the league table for a reason, and the Bianconeri still felt confident that they could win the game.

They spent the rest of the first half trying to find a good shape with ten men and went into the break with the game scoreless.

Dusan Vlahovic opened the scoring after the break, continuing his brilliant scoring run in January, and Juve fans were confident they could win this game.

However, Davide Nicola’s side began to pile the pressure on the Bianconeri and were rewarded with an equaliser through the impressive Tommaso Baldanzi, 20 minutes after Juve had scored.

The Bianconeri worked hard to find another goal, but in truth, Empoli could have won the game as they carved Juve open as well.

Advantage Inter Milan; this result makes the Derby d’Italia a must-win for Juve.