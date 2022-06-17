Juventus has dropped their interest in Luis Muriel, according to Tuttojuve.

The Colombian attacker has been on their radar for a number of months as they target a backup to Dusan Vlahovic.

Muriel was on their radar because he is very experienced having played for several European clubs in his career.

He would have been a superb alternative to Vlahovic, but Juve is now focusing its efforts on other targets and Muriel is now close to moving to Olympique Marseille of France instead.

The former Sevilla man plays for Atalanta now and they might be happy to offload him and lighten their wage bill after failing to qualify for European competitions at the end of last season.

Juve FC Says

We need a striker to serve as an alternative to Vlahovic if Alvaro Morata will not return to the club.

Ideally, the Spaniard has everything it takes to play that role and he can even partner with the former Fiorentina man upfront.

However, we are struggling to bring him back, so we must move for another striker quickly because it could be disastrous to trust Moise Kean for that role, considering how inconsistent he has been so far.