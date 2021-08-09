Juventus drops out of the race for Bundesliga star man

Juventus has been one of the clubs looking to sign Erling Haaland for the last year as the Norwegian continues to plunder goals with reckless abandon for Borussia Dortmund.

The 21-year-old is the latest goalscoring sensation in Europe and he has caught the attention of several clubs.

The likes of Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea have been serious competitors to Juventus for his signature.

However, it seems most of his suitors have accepted that they cannot sign him as Todofichajes claims Real Madrid has been left alone in the race to sign him.

This means that the likes of Juve and City have dropped out of the race in this transfer window.

Even Real Madrid would struggle to sign him now for financial reasons, but they might have the upper hand when he becomes cheaper to buy next summer.

This is because the report claims that the striker prefers a move to the Spanish club.

Juve has struggled to sign players in this transfer window and if Cristiano Ronaldo doesn’t leave, they would unlikely sign a player like Haaland because he would cost too much in terms of transfer fees and wages.

If Ronaldo stays, the Bianconeri can expect goals from him, as he remains one of the most reliable players in the world.