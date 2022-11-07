With the World Cup looming ever closer, the managers of the participating nations are expected to announce their squads sooner rather than later.

While the final squads should be submitted by November 13, some nations have decided to call up an extended team before making a finial decision on the matter prior to the deadline.

This is apparently the case for Argentina, as national team manager Lionel Scaloni opted to call up 32 players in his preliminary squad.

The list expectedly includes new Juventus pair Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes who both joined the club in the summer, sealing transfers from PSG.

While the winger has produced a couple of memorable performances in Turin, his momentum has been derailed by three different injury spells.

On the other hand, the central midfielder is yet to display his true capabilities at the Allianz Stadium, and has been out of action recently due to an injury.

Nonetheless, the duo is expected to be a part of the final squad once Scaloni trims it down to 26 players.

The 32-man squad also includes former Juventus players Paulo Dybala and Cristian Romero, currently at Roma and Tottenham respectively.

Here is the full squad as published by JuventusNews24:

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate), Gerónimo Rulli (Villarreal) and Juan Musso (Atalanta)

Defenders: Nehuén Pérez (Udinese), Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nicolás Otamendi (Benfica), Nahuel Molina (Atlético Madrid), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Facundo Medina (Lens), Germán Pezzella (Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham), Lisandro Martínez (Manchester United), Marcos Acuña (Sevilla), Nicolás Tagliafico (Lyon)

Midfielders: Rodrigo de Paul (Atlético Madrid), Guido Rodríguez (Betis), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton), Giovani Lo Celso (Villarreal), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Enzo Fernández (Benfica), Alejandro Gómez (Sevilla), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (PSG), Angel di Maria (Juventus), Lautaro Martínez (Inter), Paulo Dybala (Rome), Joaquín Correa (Inter), Nicolás González (Fiorentina), Ángel Correa (Atlético Madrid) and Julián Álvarez (Manchester City)