Juventus duo leaning closer towards contract renewals

March 29, 2022 - 2:00 pm

After learning Paulo Dybala’s fate last week, the next few days could be decisive for the future of the other four Juventus players who are running on expiring contracts.

We’re talking about Mattia De Sciglio, Juan Cuadrado, Mattia Perin and Federico Bernardeschi.   

According to ilBianconero, there are some positive news in store regarding the contract renewals of Cuadrado and De Sciglio.

The source expects both men to sign new deals in the coming days after reaching agreements with the management.

The Colombian should put his signature on a two-year deal contract that would see him earn 4 million euros per season as net wages. As for the Italian, his new salary should be around 2 millions for the next three years.

Juve FC say

Despite reaching the age of 33, Cuadrado remains a reliable figure in Max Allegri’s tactical scheme. The veteran can serve in various playing positions, and can perform admirably either as a winger or a fullback.

On the other hand, De Sciglio might not be a top class fullback, but his ability to play on both flanks renders him a useful player for the manager. This season, he has contributed in some important assists, as well as scoring the memorable winner away to Roma in January.

Securing the two men’s signatures means that Juventus will have two less squad positions to worry about in the summer.

