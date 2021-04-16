Juventus duo set to race to 100 goals this weekend

Both Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo are on target to hit 100 Juventus goals, and both could potentially hit the mark against Atalanta on Sunday.

The Argentine is on the cusp of the achievement needing just one more strike to complete his century of goals, and he could well be in line to make his first start for the club since January as he goes in search of the illustrious 100th goal.

Should he start, it is almost certain that he will line-up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, who is also within touching distance of the 100-club.

CR7 sits just three goals shy of the mark, and his fourth Juventus hat-trick at the weekend would seal his place in the illustrious list of players to hit the mark for the club.

While Atalanta rank as a top team, they are known for their attacking prowess, and that can leave them vulnerable at the back at times, meaning the possibility of the feat for either player shouldn’t be discounted.

Only 13 players have joined Juve’s 100 club in their history, according to Wikipedia, and it would be shock if there wasn’t two more names added to the list before the current season was played out.

Do you believe both Cristiano and Dybala should start at the weekend? Could both hit their goal?

Patrick