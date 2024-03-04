Juventus could welcome back Weston McKennie and Moise Kean to the fold in next weekend’s clash against Atalanta.

The two sides will lock horns at the Allianz Stadium next Sunday, and will both be desperate for a win amidst their respective slumps.

The Bianconeri entered last night’s showdown against Napoli with a depleted midfield department. They eventually suffered a 1-2 defeat.

But luckily for Max Allegri, he should get an injury boost this week.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport via JuventusNews24, the club has high hopes for a timely McKennie return.

The American dislocated his shoulder while making a suicidal dive during the 3-2 win against Frosinone just over a week ago.

The 25-year-old has cemented himself as a regular starter in Allegri’s lineup this season thanks to his generous and consistent displays.

Moreover, Kean could also make his long-awaited return. The striker has been out of action for several months.

The 24-year-old’s injury even hampered his loan move to Atletico Madrid in January after failing his medical test.

The Italian’s return would be particularly useful against Atalanta, as Dusan Vlahovic will miss the encounter while serving a one-match ban.

On the other hand, Adrien Rabiot’s condition remains shrouded in mystery.

The Frenchman dislocated his toe against Frosinone, and his return date remains uncertain.

Therefore, the source expects Juventus to make a last-minute decision on whether to include the former PSG man or not in the matchday squad.