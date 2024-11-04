Juventus will most likely have to do without Nico Gonzalez and Douglas Luiz in Tuesday’s European encounter against Lille.

The Bianconeri will travel to France later today to take on the Ligue 1 side in the fourth round of the Champions League group stage.

But while the fans were hoping to see the injured duo making their return to action, La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24), doesn’t expect them to pull it off in time, especially the Argentine.

Gonzalez has been out with a muscular injury since the Champions League contest against RB Leipzig. And since he has yet to return to training with his teammates, the source believes he’ll have to skip the upcoming European contest as well.

The winger will thus be aiming to make himself available for next weekend’s Derby della Mole showdown against Torino.

As for Luiz, he has been on the sidelines since picking up a muscle problem during the warm-ups ahead of the contest against Stuttgart a couple of weeks ago. And like Gonzalez, the Brazilian hasn’t rejoined group training.

Nevertheless, the source gives the midfielder a slightly bigger hope of returning to the squad compared to his Argentine teammate. Nevertheless, he certainly won’t be vying for a starting spot, as the most he could hope for is a call-up.

On the other hand, Gleison Bremer and Arkadiusz Milik remain the club’s two long-term absentees.

The Brazilian defender sustained a devastating ACL injury in Leipzig that could well rule him out of action until the end of the season.

For his part, the Polish striker has been struggling with a knee problem since June, forcing him to forfeit from Euro 2024. And while he was expected to make his return in October, the pain persisted, so he had no other choice but to undergo surgery to repair the damage. Milik will likely be out until January