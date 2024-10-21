Juventus will likely have to do without the services of their summer signings Teun Koopmeiners and Nico Gonzalez for the Champions League contest against Stuttgart.

The Bianconeri will be looking to maintain their perfect record in the competition intact when they host the German side at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Tuesday night. However, Thiago Motta will have to negotiate the encounter without the services of some of his key players.

According to IlBianconero, Koopmeiners will remain out of action. The Dutchman fractured his rib in the most recent Champions League clash against RB Leipzig.

The 26-year-old took the field in the ensuing contest against Cagliari a few days later, but only lasted on the pitch for 45 minutes before being taken off at the interval.

The attacking midfielder had to skip the international break as well as last Saturday’s Serie A clash against Lazio, as he continues to endure pain. Therefore, the source doesn’t expect him to recover in time for Tuesday’s match against Stuttgart. He even risks missing the Derby d’Italia showdown against Inter on Sunday.

Moreover, the report is certain Gonzalez won’t make it for the European contest. The Argentine has been out of action since sustaining a muscle injury in the previous UCL matchday in Leipzig. The winger’s condition requires more time on the sidelines, so he’s likely to skip the San Siro trip as well.

In addition to Koopmeiners and Gonzalez, Motta will be without his two long-term absentees Gleison Bremer and Arkadiusz Milik. The Brazilian will miss the rest of the season while recovering from a horrifying ACL injury, while the Polish striker has been dealing with a knee problem since the start of the campaign.

On the other hand, Weston McKennie should be ready and raring to go after sitting out against Lazio due to a slight physical concern.