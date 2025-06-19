Juventus General Director Damien Comolli has scheduled a meeting with Dusan Vlahovic on Thursday, reveals Il Corriere dello Sport (via JuventusNew24).

The two men are currently part of the club’s travelling party in the United States, as the Bianconeri are taking part in the first-ever extended edition of the FIFA Club World Cup.

On Wednesday night, the Serie A giants opened up their campaign with a comfortable 5-0 victory over Al Ain, with Randal Kolo Muani named the MVP of the match after bagging a first-half brace.

While the Frenchman was demonstrating his finishing touch once more, Vlahovic was relegated to the bench, only earning a 20-minute cameo when the contest was already done and dusted.

Why Dusan Vlahovic is expected to leave Juventus

After losing his starting berth in Igor Tudor’s lineup, many feel that the writing is on the wall for the former Fiorentina striker.

The 25-year-old hasn’t been able to find the back of the net on a consistent basis, and his overall development has been disappointing, to say the least.

Moreover, Vlahovic only has one year left on his contract, which is another key factor pushing him out the door.

Nevertheless, the newly appointed Comolli is still willing to try to find an amicable solution, and he believes he can succeed when Cristiano Giuntoli had failed.

Will Comolli convince Vlahovic to sign a new contract?

As evidenced by his sharp, yet diplomatic response to President Donald Trump’s rant over women in football, Comolli can be an excellent negotiator, so one wouldn’t bet against him succeeding in this daunting mission.

Juventus would like to extend Vlahovic’s contract as it would give them extra leverage on his future. However, the main obstacle remains convincing the player to lower his hefty wages which will reach €12 million starting next season.

If the two parties fail to reach an agreement, the Serbian will be placed on the transfer market, with the asking price set at €30 million.