Juventus stars Manuel Locatelli and Dusan Vlahovic apologised to one another and the rest of the squad following their spat against Fiorentina.

The Bianconeri suffered an agonising defeat at home on the penultimate round of the season that demoted them from third to sixth place in the standings.

This result left Luciano Spalletti’s team on the brink of missing out on a Champions League spot that was within their grasp.

Juventus will need to beat Torino in the final of the season and hope for a couple of favours in the other fixtures. But more importantly, they must first resolve their internal issues.

Manuel Locatelli & Dusan Vlahovic had a fallout against Fiorentina

During Sunday’s fixture at the Allianz Stadium, Vlahovic and Locatelli were embroiled in an unsavoury altercation while the action was ongoing.

The captain, who is often seen barking instructions at his teammates, was reportedly urging the striker to contribute further in the defensive phase, sparking an angry response from the latter.

The management didn’t take this incident lightly, slapping both players with a heavy fine.

According to Tuttosport, Vlahovic and Locatelli have already burried the hatchet by apologising to one another. They have both acknowledged their responsibility in this unpleasant spat, vowing to avoid similar incidents in the future.

Juventus fans expecting improvements against Torino

With the team suffocating under the pressure of missing out on Champions League football, and with the disgruntled Juventus fans watching from the stands, tempers were inevitably flying on Sunday morning.

However, such behaviours are seldom tolerated at Juventus, and rightly so.

Hence, in addition to their apologies, the fans will expect a reaction on the pitch on the final day of the season.

While a victory might prove insufficient for Juventus in their quest for a UCL spot, it is vital for the club to finish the campaign on a positive note, especially against their crosstown rivals.