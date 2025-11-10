Juventus centre-forward Dusan Vlahovic risks missing out on Serbia’s final two World Cup qualifiers due to a back issue.

The 25-year-old is one of 10 Bianconeri stars who left Turin to join their respective national teams for the last international break of the year.

However, the striker’s stay in the Serbian camp could be cut short if his physical struggles were to be confirmed.

Why Dusan Vlahovic could make a swift return to Juventus

Vlahovic complained of physical discomfort during last Tuesday’s Champions League contest against Sporting CP, which prompted his substitution in the second half.

Although he wasn’t in his optimal condition, Luciano Spalletti refused to drop him from his starting lineup for Saturday’s Derby della Mole. The manager then resorted to Jonathan David’s services in the second period, once again.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

After the match, Spalletti confirmed that the former Fiorentina player is suffering from back pain, but was determined to make himself available against Torino.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via IlBianconero, Vlahovic refused to back down from his national duty, choosing to answer Serbia’s call.

However, the national team’s doctors will assess his condition in the coming hours, before deciding whether he’s fit enough to play in the next two matches. If he’s deemed unable to participate, the striker will be sent back to Turin.

Serbia bracing for two crucial fixtures

The Serbians will travel to London this week to take on England at Wembley on Thursday evening. Thomas Tuchel’s men have already booked their place in the global tournament after winning their first six qualifiers.

Serbia will then host Latvia in Belgrade on Sunday. They’re currently one point behind Albania in second place, as the two rivals continue to vie for the runner-up spot, which would send them to the play-offs.

While Vlahovic’s availability remains uncertain, Juventus will certainly have a representative in the Serbian squad in the shape of Filip Kostic.