Juventus added Paul Pogba to their squad in the summer, hoping they had signed one of the finest players in the world for their midfield.

However, the Frenchman was injured in pre-season and hasn’t played in a competitive game since he completed the transfer.

Pogba remains an accomplished squad member, but it is useless to have him on the books when he cannot contribute on the field.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Juve is more eager than ever to have him in their squad and hopes he will not suffer a new setback as he works his way back to full fitness again.

Juve FC Says

Pogba is one of the finest signings we have had and we need him on the field to prove it is not a mistake to bring him back.

We must pray that he does not become the latest injury-prone player that we add to our squad, considering the likes of Arthur Melo, whom we already struggle to offload.

Pogba did well during his first spell with us before earning a big-money move to Manchester United, but he is older now and we might not get the same level of performance from him.