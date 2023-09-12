Just a few days before the expiry of his previous contract, Adrien Rabiot surprised us all by signing a renewal with Juventus. At the time, fans and observers alike were expecting him to embark on a new experience.

But as the player explained in a recent interview, his decision was partially sparked by his position in the national team ahead of Euro 2024. He opted for the safe option rather than trying his luck elsewhere, putting his starting berth with France at risk.

Nevertheless, the 28-year-old only signed an extension for an additional season. Therefore, the Bianconeri now find themselves in a similar situation to last term.

But as Tuttosport (via JuventusNews24) explains, Juventus are hellbent on avoiding another dramatic Rabiot saga. They intend to reach an agreement over a renewal as soon as possible.

The source reveals that the management has already contacted the player’s mother and agent Veronique Rabiot. The report expects more detailed talks to ensue between autumn and winter.

For his part, Juventus manager Max Allegri considers the Frenchman a key player in his tactical jigsaw. Hence, his renewal is deemed to be a priority for the club.

Rabiot first joined the Bianconeri in 2019 as a free agent after running out his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

After three underwhelming campaigns in Turin, the midfielder made leaps and bounds last campaign, establishing himself as a true force in the middle of the park for both club and country.

He scored 11 goals in all competitions last season, and has already a strike to his name after the first three fixtures of the current campaign.