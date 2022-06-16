On the back of an impressive campaign with Udinese, Nahuel Molina has gained the attention of some of the big European boys.

Juventus are one of the clubs who are keen to sign the Argentine. But at as we know, the Bianconeri have bigger priorities this summer, so they wouldn’t want to splash a large sum on a right wingback.

According to Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Juventus are hoping to receive a discount on Udinese’s current asking price for Molina.

The report believes that the Friuli-based club has set its price somewhere between 25 and 30 million euros.

For their part, the Bianconeri consider this figure to be slightly exaggerated, and would like to drive it down by a few millions.

Molina started his career at Boca Juniors before making the switch for Udinese in 2020. While he found mild success during his first campaign in Serie A, he took his game up a notch in his second season, scoring seven goals and providing his teammates with five assists.

Juve FC say

Despite the player’s unquestioned prowess, Juventus do have a point, as a small discount would make for a fairer valuation.

However, it’s all about the law of supply and demand in the transfer market. Thus, it all depends on whether other suitors would be willing to meet Udinese’s asking price or not.