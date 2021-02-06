Juventus earn comfortable 2-0 win over Roma

Juventus have kept up their amazing form of 2021 with another win, beating Roma 2-0 in Turin.

The Old Lady had to bring their A game this evening as Roma proved to be a difficult opponent to break down, but this Juventus team is not to be stopped.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his 36th birthday yesterday, and showed exactly why he is still at the very top of his game with the opening goal.

The Portuguese placed his effort perfectly with his left-footed shot from just outside the box to beat Roma goalkeeper Pau Lopez.

The early goal came inside the opening 15 minutes, and we continued to seek out another.

Roma dominated much of the possession in the opening half, but we were assured in defence, although Wojciech Szczesny was challenged a few times.

We went into the break 1-0 up, but you could feel that we were confident of going onto victory already, but the job wasn’t done yet.

Ronaldo looked to have doubled our lead, only for his shot to deflect down and bounce up into the crossbar, before being scrambled away.

Pirlo opted to change things up when bringing on Cuadrado and Kulusevski for Alvaro Morata and Weston McKennie, and that change proved to be decisive.

Within four minutes of being on the field, the Swede’s run into the box bring a goal. Kulusevski got into a dangerous position and tried to cross into Cristiano Ronaldo, and having beaten the goalkeeper, the defender Ibanez tried to clear it, only to ripple his own net.

Roma enjoyed a strong spell in the final 10 minutes, where they looked dangerous, with Edin Dzeko having come off the bench to try and rescue a point, but we kept our cool to seal the result, and yet another clean sheet.

Juventus are really picking up steam at present, and anyone doubting our credentials will have a rude awakening.

Patrick