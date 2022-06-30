Juventus earns more from shirt sponsorship than some Premier League giants

Juventus has been cutting down their expenditure in recent months, and this has seen them lose high-profile players like Paulo Dybala and Federico Bernardeschi.

It seems they haven’t been making enough money to keep their best stars, but a new report on shirt sponsorship deals shows that they are among the top ten earners in Europe.

Calcio e Finanza, as reported by Football Italia, reveals that the Bianconeri made a combined €51m per season from shirt sponsorship deals.

That figure places them 8th on the list of European clubs and it means they earned more than Liverpool and Tottenham, with both English clubs making just €35m per season.

Among Italian clubs, Juve is by far the highest earner, only followed by AC Milan on €30m per season, while Inter makes €12.5m, and Lazio €5m.

Juve FC Says

This report shows that we remain a relevant club in European football and that should continue in the future.

Some of the financial decisions being taken by the club now is not because it has no money, but we must make better choices to keep the money.

Since the covid pandemic exposed how fragile the finances of many European teams are, we need to be prepared for another tough time like that if it comes in the future.