Juventus earns two spots in the top ten most expensive Serie A transfers of the summer

Juventus was one of the clubs that had a busy deadline day as clubs around some European leagues scampered to secure last minutes agreements for their targets.

The Bianconeri had a busy summer, and they were in the thick of things until the final hour of the window.

Their last actions were mostly offloading players with Arthur Melo joining Liverpool and Denis Zakaria moving to Chelsea.

Both moves are loan deals with the view of making them permanent, but Juve also made some signings earlier in the window.

The Bianconeri added Filip Kostic, Paul Pogba, Angel di Maria and Gleison Bremer, among others.

Football Italia has now revealed the top ten most expensive transfers of the summer in Serie A and two Juve buys are among them.

The report names Bremer’s €41m move from Torino as the most expensive and Kostic’s €12m move from Eintracht Frankfurt as the 8th most expensive.

Juve FC Says

This confirms that we remain the biggest club in Italian football and we need to achieve success this season.

Not winning a trophy in the last campaign was bad and we have to find a way to change that this term.

Our new signings might need some time to settle, but we have started the season strong.