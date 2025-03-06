Juventus are reportedly interested in Atalanta stalwart Ederson who could emerge as one of their main transfer targets for next summer.

The Brazilian is a 25-year-old midfielder who is considered an undroppable player in Gian Piero Gasperini’s plans due to his influential displays in the middle of the park. The Campo Grande native combines physical strength with solid technique, making him a complete central midfielder.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has already enquired about the player’s availability during a dinner in Bergamo with Atalanta Sporting Director Tony D’Amico last January.

It was around this time last year when Juventus began working on the operation to land Teun Koopmeiners. While it proved to be a daunting task, the Bianconeri eventually managed to secure an agreement with La Dea by the end of August.

Even though the Dutchman has yet to justify his hefty price tag (around 60 million euros), it hasn’t discouraged Giuntoli and Co. who remain keen on pursuing another Atalanta midfielder. One might wonder if Koopmeiners’ displays would improve if he were to be reunited with his old partner-in-crime.

Nevertheless, the stubborn Orobici surely won’t let their prize asset leave on the cheap, so Juventus would probably have to shell out figures similar to those spent on the Netherlands international, especially amidst the steep competition.

As the Turin-based newspaper notes, Juventus have two Premier League foes in the race for Ederson, as Manchester United and Manchester City are both interested in signing the former Salernitana star. Both clubs will be seeking urgent midfield reinforcement next summer following their disappointing campaigns.

The Brazilian’s contract with Atalanta is valid until the summer of 2027. This season, he has contributed with four goals and a couple of assists in his 39 appearances across all competitions.