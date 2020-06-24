All Stories, Transfer News

Juventus edge closer to Pjanic-Arthur exchange

June 24, 2020

Juventus are edging ever closer to agreeing a deal for Barcelona midfielder Arthur Melo with a deadline of 30 June looming.

Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio reports that the two clubs have now agreed a valuation for both Arthur and Miralem Pjanic: The Bosnian midfielder is €60m while Arthur is €75m.

The difference in price will mean that the Bianconeri will have to pay around €10m plus a reported €5m in bonuses to Barca to make up the difference.

A definitive ‘yes’ from the Brazilian is expected after he reportedly softened his stance and is now more convinced of changing clubs and accepting Juve’s offer.

