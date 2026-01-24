Youssef En-Nesyri is set to become a Juventus player after the club reached an agreement with Fenerbahce for his signature. The Moroccan striker has built a strong reputation over the past few seasons and is widely regarded as one of the most effective forwards playing outside Europe’s top leagues.

Juventus Secure a New Attacking Option

En-Nesyri previously impressed during his time at Sevilla before moving to Turkey, where he continued his development under Jose Mourinho at Fenerbahce. Since making that switch, he has remained a key figure for his club, consistently contributing goals and providing a physical presence in attack. His performances have attracted interest from several sides, and Juventus have now moved decisively to strengthen their squad.

Juventus entered the transfer window determined to add a striker, identifying the need for greater depth and reliability in front of goal. An initial attempt was made to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta, but Crystal Palace were unwilling to sanction a deal on terms acceptable to the Italian side. As a result, Juventus shifted its focus to En-Nesyri, viewing him as a suitable alternative who could deliver immediate impact.

An agreement has now been reached that allows Juventus to bring the striker in this month, reinforcing their attacking options at a crucial stage of the season. The move is seen as a pragmatic solution that aligns with both sporting and financial considerations.

A Timely Boost in a Competitive Season

Juventus have enjoyed a strong run of form in recent months, yet the battle for a top-four finish remains intense. Margins are fine, and consistency will be vital as the season progresses. Adding a forward with En-Nesyri’s experience and scoring record is expected to increase competition within the squad and improve the team’s cutting edge.

The arrival of a new striker is viewed as a welcome boost, offering the potential for more goals and greater tactical flexibility. According to Tuttojuve, the agreement is structured as a loan deal that includes a fee, with an option for Juventus to make the transfer permanent in the summer. This arrangement allows the club to assess En-Nesyri’s impact before committing to a long-term deal, while also addressing their immediate needs during a demanding campaign.