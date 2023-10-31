Juventus is eagerly awaiting the January transfer window to address their midfield issues after the departures of Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba.

Max Allegri’s team is currently facing a midfield crisis and has managed it adequately so far. However, if they don’t bolster their midfield in January, they may encounter difficulties in the second half of the season.

Numerous names have been linked with a move to the club in recent weeks, but Juventus has yet to make a decision on the player they will sign.

According to a report from Football Italia, Juventus has several options to choose from, with two of the most prominent being Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Lazar Samardzic.

Hojbjerg could be allowed to leave Tottenham, as he is no longer a regular starter for the Premier League club. On the other hand, Samardzic has been performing exceptionally well in Serie A for Udinese.

It appears that Juventus is leaning toward Hojbjerg, given his experience and the likelihood that he would need less time to adapt to their system. However, a move for Samardzic is also considered favourable, as he already has an understanding of Serie A.

Juve FC Says

We need a new midfielder and these two options are good players to add to our squad.

The team needs more winners and we will certainly get as many of them as possible if we make funds available to buy them.