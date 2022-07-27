After landing Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, Andrea Cambiaso and Gleison Bremer, Juventus have already done a decent job on the market.

Yet, the management still has some holes to fill in Max Allegri’s squad, including a deep-lying playmaker.

For this role, Leandro Paredes has been the ultimate favorite. The Argentine is looking to leave Paris Saint Germain this summer in search for additional playing time.

According to Eurosport via TuttoJuve, Juventus are edging closer towards reaching an agreement that brings Paredes to Turin.

The source explains how Aaron Ramsey’s exit could pave the way for the arrival of the former Empoli and Roma man.

The Welshman has terminated his contract with the club on Tuesday after three underwhelming campaigns at the Allianz Stadium. This has opened up some space on the wage bill, and the Old Lady will be looking to fill it by adding Paredes.

However, the source warns that it would also be necessary for the club to find a new accommodation for Arthur Melo. The Brazilian is yet another high earning midfielder whose time in Turin has been utterly disappointing.

For their part, PSG are asking for 20 million euros to part ways with their player, but the report believes that the two clubs should be able to reach an agreement soon enough.