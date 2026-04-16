Juventus have reportedly identified Chuki as the right profile to fill in for Edon Zhegrova, who could be on his way out of the club.

The Bianconeri had a poor summer transfer campaign, as none of their four arrivals managed to cement themselves as regular starters, perhaps with the exception of Jonathan David, who only did so due to the absence of the injured Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik.

Like the Canadian striker, Zhegrova enjoyed a memorable stint at LOSC Lille, but he hasn’t been able to replicate his exploits in Turin.

Juventus set sights on Chuki as they seek Zhegrova replacement

The Kosovar suffered a serious injury last season, and while he had already been clinically cleared upon his arrival at Juventus, he has yet to regain his optimal form.

This season, Zhegrova has made 21 appearances across all competitions, but only one as a starter. He has yet to register a goal or an assist, and wasted a glorious chance in extra time against Galatasaray, leading to Juve’s Champions League elimination.

Therefore, many sources in the Italian media believe Juventus are ready to listen to offers for the struggling winger.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, the Serie A giants have already set their sights on a potential replacement for Zhegrova, as they eye a move for an exciting young Spaniard.

Chuki has been a revelation at Real Valladolid

Iván San José Cantalejo, or simply known as Chuki, is a Real Valladolid youth product who has now cemented himself as one of the main pillars at the club.

This season, the youngster has contributed with seven goals and eight assists in his 31 appearances in LaLiga2 (Spain’s second tier).

Chuki originally plays as an attacking midfielder, but the left-footed starlet can also feature as an inverted right winger.

Therefore, the Spaniard would be able to replace Zhegrova and act as an understudy for Francisco Conceicao, or even vie for a starting role in his original role as a No.10, at least if Luciano Spalletti decides to shift into a 4-2-3-1 system.