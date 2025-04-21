Juventus are reportedly keeping close tabs on Lille winger Edon Zhegrova who is considered one of the most electrifying wingers in France.

The Bianconeri are already familiar with the 26-year-old’s incredible skillset having shared the pitch with the Ligue 1 side in the Champions League group stage. Zhegrova created the opener for Jonathan David (another Juventus transfer target) with a brilliant piece of skill.

Nevertheless, the Kosovan hasn’t been able to play since December due to a recurring groin problem.

But according to reports in France via TuttoJuve, the winger’s physical issues haven’t deterred his suitors, as Napoli and Juventus are still following him with great interest.

Zhegrova is a left-footed player who enjoys playing as an inverted right winger. Hence, the source considers him the ideal profile to replace Francisco Conceicao, as the two players have striking similarities in their physique and playing style.

Getty Images

The Portugal international is currently on loan from Porto, but Juventus don’t have the option to buy him. Nevertheless, the Bianconeri were working with his agent, Jorge Mendes, to find a new agreement with the Dragao.

However, Thiago Motta’s departure and the subsequent appointment of Igor Tudor saw the young winger relegated to the bench, so his future might not lie in Turin after all.

In this case, Juventus could turn to Zhegrova who would cost them a transfer fee in the region of 25 million euros.

The Hedford native’s contract with Lille will expire in June 2026, so the French club will be pressured to sell him this summer to avoid another Jonathan David situation, as the Canadian bomber is now set to leave as a free agent.

Zhegrova has been plying his trade in Lille since January 2022. This season, he has contributed with eight goals and two assists before his momentum was halted by an injury.