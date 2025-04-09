As Juventus prepare for their summer transfer campaign, the club has identified three key targets to bolster their squad: Fiorentina’s Pietro Comuzzo, Newcastle’s Sandro Tonali, and Napoli-owned striker Victor Osimhen. These plans were outlined in a recent meeting involving sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli and the Juventus transfer team, as reported by Calciomercato. Each of these players addresses specific needs within the squad, reflecting Juventus’ strategic approach to strengthening their lineup.

Comuzzo has emerged as one of Serie A’s most promising talents this season. Despite reduced playing time following Fiorentina’s switch to a three-man defence, Comuzzo remains highly sought-after. Juventus face stiff competition from Manchester United, who have been scouting him extensively, and other Serie A clubs. His versatility in both four and three-man defensive systems adds to his appeal, making him an attractive prospect for clubs seeking defensive flexibility.

Sandro Tonali, a long-standing Juventus target, could finally secure a move to Turin after reportedly expressing a desire to return to Italy. Newcastle, aware of his intentions, are already exploring midfield replacements. Tonali’s valuation, however, complicates negotiations, with his price tag hovering around €60-70 million. Juventus may consider offering players like Douglas Luiz or Kenan Yildiz to facilitate a deal. Tonali’s Premier League experience and technical profile align with potential tactical shifts in Juventus’ midfield setup.

Victor Osimhen’s potential arrival is contingent on Dusan Vlahović’s departure, with the Serbian striker’s contract expiring in 2026 and renewal talks stalled. Giuntoli, who worked with Osimhen at Napoli, views the Nigerian as a proven Serie A asset capable of revitalising Juventus’ attack. Currently, on loan at Galatasaray, Osimhen’s physicality and goal-scoring record make him a high-priority target, though his acquisition would require a significant financial commitment.

The strategic implications of these transfers are substantial. Comuzzo offers youth and defensive flexibility, Tonali provides midfield control, and Osimhen addresses attacking deficiencies. Juventus’ ability to offload Vlahović and negotiate player-exchange deals will be critical to funding these moves.