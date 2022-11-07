As we all by now, Juventus are searching the market for a new left-back who would be the long-term replacement of Alex Sandro. The Brazilian is on his way out of the club as the management is unlikely to renew his expiring contract.

While the likes of Luca Pellegrini and Andrea Cambiaso could return from their loan spells to bolster the fullback department, the Bianconeri will still resort to the market for a new addition.

Young Empoli left-back Fabiano Parisi has been one of the names linked with a switch to Turin next season. However, it seems that the Old Lady isn’t the one pursuing the player.

According to TuttoJuve, Lazio and Inter could also be in the race for the Italian’s signature. The report claims that the current asking price is somewhere in between 10 and 12 million euros.

Parisi started his playing career in Benevento’s youth ranks. He had a spell with Avellino before making the move to Empoli in 2020.

He made his major breakthrough during the previous campaign and he continues to deliver the goods this term. He has scored a single goal in 12 Serie A appearances thus far this season.

The Italian has a contract with the Azzurri that runs until 2025.