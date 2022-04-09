Juventus embroiled in transfer melee for Serie A defender

This season, Gleison Bremer has cemented himself as one of the very best defenders in Serie A.

The Brazilian had initially joined Torino back in 2018, but has only made himself truly noticed since the start of the current campaign.

The 25-year-old has been putting one commanding performance after another at the back, including two solid displays in the Derby della Mole against Juventus.

Therefore, the center back has rightfully caught the attention of pretty much ever top Italian club. Despite renewing his contract until 2024, a transfer melee for his signature will ensue this summer.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Inter remain on pole position for Bremer, but the likes of Juventus, Napoli and even Milan are also in the hunt.

The source explains how the trailing clubs could jeopardize the Nerazzurri’s plans for the Brazilian defender.

In the Bianconeri’s case, they could enter the fray if Matthijs de Ligt ends up leaving Turin in the summer. The Dutchman’s departure would surely provide the club with more than enough transfer funds to lure Bremer towards the other side of the city.

A similar scenario could occur if Napoli sell Kalidou Koulibaly at the end of the season, as the Granata center back could become his replacement in the southern City.

Finally, Milan hold an important card in their hand that could help them tip the scale in their favor. The Rossoneri still own the contract of Tommaso Pogeba who’s doing well with Ivan Juric’s side this season. Thus, the Diavolo would be happy to include the Italian midfielder as a part of the package for Bremer’s services.