Juventus emerges as an option for PSG superstar

June 22, 2022 - 10:30 am

Juventus has emerged as an option for Brazilian superstar, Neymar, who could be offloaded by PSG this summer.

The attacker has been one of the finest players in the world in the last decade, but his performances have not been so good in the past few seasons.

PSG wants individuals that will help them win the Champions League, and the Brazilian doesn’t seem motivated enough.

Although he has just signed a new deal with them, a report on Football Italia claims the new PSG sporting director Luis Campos is not a fan of the former Barcelona man.

Because of that, he could be sold for a small fee or sent out on loan.

Juventus has been named as one of the clubs he could join if the Bianconeri agrees to pay a portion of his huge wages.

Juve FC Says

Neymar is one of the most technically gifted players in the world, but the Brazilian seems to have become distracted in the last few seasons.

He had some of his best footballing moments while playing for Barcelona. But he might never reach that height again even if he leaves France for the more competitive Serie A.

