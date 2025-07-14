Juventus are expected to part ways with Mattia Perin this summer, and they could resort to the services of Emil Audero.

Last season, the Bianconeri replaced Wojciech Szczesny with Michele Di Gregorio for the No.1 role. The latter immediately cemented himself as the ultimate choice between the posts, while Perin had to settle for the understudy role once more, albeit he managed to produce solid displays in his rare outings.

Nevertheless, the former Genoa man is now determined to find a more prominent role elsewhere. Therefore, several sources in the Italian press are tipping him to leave Turin this summer, with the likes of Fenerbahce, Milan and Bologna identified as potential destinations.

Juventus need a new goalkeeper to fill in for departing Mattia Perin

In the meantime, Juventus have been reflecting on their options, as they look to find a new second-choice custodian.

According to Il Corriere della Sera via IlBianconero, the club is considering bringing Audero back to Continassa.

The 28-year-old is a Juventus youth product who served as a third-choice custodian with the first team early in his career, before leaving the nest in 2017.

The custodian went on to make a name for himself at Sampdoria before joining Inter on loan for the 2023/24 season, serving as Yann Sommer’s backup.

Emil Audero (Photo by Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images)

Juventus could bring Emil Audero back for a second stint

Last summer, Como acquired Audero’s services following the promotion to the top flight. However, he couldn’t find a place at Cesc Fabregas’ court, so he was loaned out to Palermo for the second half of the season.

The Juventus academy product has now returned to Como, as he remains tied to the club with a contract valid until June 2028, but he is unlikely to dwell with the Lariani beyond the summer.

Audero represented Italy on the youth level, but he also has Indonesian heritage, and recently acquired a passport that allowed him to make his debut for the East Asian nation.