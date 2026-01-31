Juventus and Bologna are hopeful of exchanging Emil Holm and Joao Mario, but the Bianconeri are determined to sign the Swede anyway.

With only three days remaining before the closure of the January transfer window, the Bianconeri are keen to add one more right-back to their ranks, as Pierre Kalulu, who adjusted into this role, hasn’t been given a single minute of rest since the start of the season.

On Friday, several sources in the Italian press revealed that Juventus opened talks with Bologna regarding a loan swap involving Joao Mario and Holm.

Joao Mario reluctant to sign for Bologna

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A giants identified Holm as their new top target after almost conceding defeat in their attempts to sign Brooke Norton-Cuffy, whom Genoa are refusing to sell in the middle of the season.

Although the negotiations between Juventus and Bologna are going at a fast pace, IlBianconero reveals that Joao Mario remains undecided.

Joao Mario (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The Portuguese right-back hasn’t started a match since Luciano Spalletti arrived at Contanissa. However, leaving the club after a few disappointing months remains a difficult pill to swallow.

But while the two clubs will try to convince the 26-year-old to accept a late-winter move, the source claims that Juventus will attempt to close a deal for Holm, regardless of Joao Mario’s fate.

Emil Holm ready to join Juventus

Unlike his hesitant Portuguese counterpart, the Swede is all open to joining the Turin-based giants.

Holm has been on the Old Lady’s shortlist since his spell at Spezia between 2021 and 2023. The 25-year-old ended up joining Atalanta instead, before making the transfer to Bologna in 2024.

This season, he has thus far made 19 appearances, registering one goal and five assists in the process. However, he has been sharing his right-back spot with Nadir Zortea and the experienced Lorenzo Di Silvestri.