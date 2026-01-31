Juventus are closing in on a deal for Bologna right-back Emil Holm, but their long-term target could be Roma’s Zeki Celik.

Over the last 24 hours or so, the Bianconeri have launched an onslaught for Holm, with fresh confirmations arriving by the hour.

Juventus and Bologna have been working on a loan swap involving the Swedish full-back and Joao Mario, who has swiftly become an afterthought in Turin following his summer transfer from Porto.

Juventus pushing to sign Emil Holm on short-term deal

In recent hours, sources in the Italian media revealed that Juventus are determined to sign Holm, regardless of whether the undecided Joao Mario agrees to move to Bologna or not. La Repubblica (via TuttoJuve) has also confirmed the Old Lady’s stance in this regard.

Therefore, the former Spezia and Atalanta right-back could soon sign for Juve on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old will add some much-needed depth on the right flank, as Pierre Kalulu has thus far played every minute in every competition since the start of the season.

Nevertheless, Holm might be considered as a stopgap solution for Juventus, who are reportedly eyeing other profiles for next season.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport (via TuttoJuve), the Turin-based giants are already plotting to recruit Celik in the summer.

(Photo by Marco Rosi – SS Lazio/Getty Images)

Why Juventus are interesting in acquiring Zeki Celik

Following an impressive four-year stint at LOSC Lille, the Turkish international joined Roma in the summer of 2022.

The 28-year-old cemented himself as a regular starter in the Italian capital. He currently operates either as a right wing-back or on the right side of the three-man backline in Gian Piero Gasperini’s 3-4-2-1 system.

However, the Giallorossi haven’t been able to convince Celik to pen a new deal. Therefore, the player is set to leave Trigoria on a free transfer once his contract expires at the end of the season.

Therefore, Juventus are enticed by the opportunity to sign a right-back with valuable Serie A experience under his belt as a free agent.

The Bianconeri are also keeping tabs on young Genoa wing-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy, but Genoa have set their asking price at €25 million.