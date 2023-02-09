Juventus employs top experts to defend them against the 15-point deduction

Juventus may not have strengthened their defence in the last transfer window, but the Bianconeri are leaving no stone unturned in their bid to get justice after they have been docked 15 points for their use of capital gains.

The Bianconeri have been punished alone for an alleged crime, it takes more than one club to commit and has vowed to clear its name.

It will defend itself at the Coni Guarantee Board and has now equipped its defence team with some of the finest lawyers they can get.

They had originally contracted Maurizio Bellacosa and David Sangiorgio to defend them, but a report on Calciomercato reports that the two will be supported by Angelo professors Clarice and Nino Paulantonio, who are experts in the administrative field.

Juve FC Says

We need to get this point deduction overturned as soon as possible and only the best hands can help us achieve that.

Juve should be in the Champions League next season, but if we do not fight against this unfair deduction, it will be hard to reach even the Europa League.

However, with the right experts who can defend us in court, we can still dream about finishing the season inside the top four when the punishment is overturned.