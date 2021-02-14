Juventus encounter obstacle in their bid to land Real Madrid midfielder

Juventus is targeting a move for Real Madrid midfielder, Casemiro as they continue the rebuild of their team under Andrea Pirlo.

The Bianconeri has had a busy time in the last few transfer windows, and that looks set to continue when the next transfer window reopens.

Casemiro has been a major part of Real Madrid’s success since he has been at the club and remains one of their trusted men.

Juventus believe he would make their team better and they have made him a target. However, they have now encountered some problems in their bid to land him.

The Bianconeri are looking to sign him for a small fee and are banking on his contract running down to achieve that.

He has a deal with them until 2023, which would mean he has just two years left in the summer.

However, Calciomercato is reporting that Los Blancos is looking to give him a new contract.

It says if Juve remains keen to land him for a fee, then they will have to pay 60m euros for his signature.

The Bianconeri has some of the finest midfielders in Italy, but the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey have been underperforming recently and could make way for the Brazilian.