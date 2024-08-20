Juventus are still keen to sign Fiorentina wantaway Nicolas Gonzalez, but must overcome a couple of roadblocks.

The Bianconeri are still determined to bolster their meager wing department before the end of the summer, and the Argentine is currently on top of the shortlist.

For his part, the 26-year-old is keen to leave Florence after three years of service and has already agreed terms with Juve.

Nevertheless, Nico’s transfer from Tuscany to Turin remains a complicated affair.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, Fiorentina are willing to sell Gonzalez, but only on their own terms.

The Viola have recently signed Alfred Gudmundsson from Genoa, so the Argentina international is free to go.

Nevertheless, Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso has decided to raise his asking price from 30 to 40 million euros.

Moreover, Juventus are facing another hurdle in the shape of Atalanta who are also tracking the Argentine winger.

La Dea could end up selling Ademola Lookman to Paris Saint-Germain which would provide them with the necessary funds.

Moreover, the future of Gonzalez could also be intertwined with Teun Koopmeiners’.

In other words, if Juventus managed to sign the winger from Fiorentina, Atalanta could decide to maintain the Dutchman rather than sell him to the Bianconeri.

This would be a major blow for the Turin-based giants who have been tracking the midfielder for several months.

Nevertheless, the Netherlands international has been refusing to train with his Atalanta teammates, as he remains hellbent on joining Thiago Motta’s ranks.