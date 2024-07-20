Kenan Yildiz is one of the players that Juventus wants to keep in their squad for the long term.

Since breaking into the first team, the youngster has been a solid addition to their team.

He has been in fine form when he plays and is expected to be central to the club’s attack under Thiago Motta.

The new manager has been tasked with ensuring that Juventus makes the most of its talents, and the club wants to protect Yildiz’s value.

For several weeks, the Bianconeri have been tipped to offer him a new deal extending to 2029 and to give their number 10 shirt to the youngster.

Juventus has already started talks with his entourage about a new deal and hopes to reach an agreement soon.

Yildiz also wants to stay and is willing to negotiate an extension, but a report on Tuttojuve reveals that there are still some gaps between demand and offer in the contract talks.

Juve believes they have offered him a good deal, aiming to quadruple his salary, but his camp still needs them to meet certain requirements.

Juve FC Says

Yildiz is now on the radar of many football clubs after his performance for Turkiye at Euro 2024, and the youngster is someone we will have to keep, but not at all costs.