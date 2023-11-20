Juventus is aware of Tottenham’s interest in Samuel Iling-Junior and is actively encouraging it. The Bianconeri promoted the Englishman to their first team last season, however, opportunities for him to play this term have been limited, with at least two other players ahead of him in the pecking order.

Due to the challenges in securing playing time, Juventus is open to selling Iling-Junior, and a potential move could materialise soon. Tottenham’s recent expression of interest is seen positively by Juventus, and they are encouraging the London club to intensify their pursuit.

According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus is hopeful of obtaining 20 million euros from Iling-Junior’s departure. The report suggests that, given the presence of Andrea Cambiaso and Filip Kostic, Juventus believes they can facilitate the sale of Iling-Junior.

Recognising the youngster’s need for more playing time, Juventus acknowledges that it might be challenging for him to secure regular opportunities at the Allianz Stadium.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior has struggled to play and it is not because he is not a good player, so selling him might be the ideal solution for us.

The youngster remains one of the top-rated academy graduates in the group and needs to play more games to keep developing, so selling him is the perfect decision to make.