Juventus finished the season with a 2-0 win against Monza on an evening when most of their players shone.

Paolo Montero fielded one of the most dynamic Juventus teams of the season, with Kenan Yildiz, Federico Chiesa, and Arkadiusz Milik starting in a front three.

Juve began the game with more excitement than we have seen all season as they probed to find the first goal.

However, Monza was also prepared to make a statement in their final game of the season, and it took until the 17th minute for a clear chance to materialise.

The hardworking Nicolo Fagioli hit the crossbar with a fine shot on his return to the starting lineup.

Four minutes later, a Chiesa shot was blocked as Juventus piled on the pressure on their visitors.

In the 25th minute, Yildiz should have scored after controlling the ball well, but a Monza defender made a superb block.

It did not matter for long as Chiesa scored a stunning opener a minute later.

Juve extended their lead shortly afterwards as Alex Sandro arrived at the right place at the right time to score in his last game for the Bianconeri.

Monza then began to work the ball around as they searched for their first goal of the game, but this was one of the best Juve teams we had seen all season.

They defended well from the front and ensured their opponents found little space to cause them problems.

The Bianconeri went into the break in the lead, and Montero surprisingly replaced Mattia Perin with Carlo Pinsoglio at halftime.

Seven minutes after the break, the Juve veteran was called into action as he was forced to make a superb block from Samuele Birindelli.

Chiesa then had a chance to score a second and took his shot well, but it rattled the crossbar.

On the hour mark, Chiesa had another chance to score, but this time Alessandro Sorrentino saved well.

Juve remained keen for a third, and a frustrated Kenan Yildiz soon earned a yellow card to calm him down.

In the 73rd minute, Montero subbed on Dusan Vlahovic and handed Tiago Djalo his debut for the club.

With very little important action, Montero again made a substitution, bringing on Hans Nicolussi Caviglia with 11 minutes left to play.

Georgios Kyriakopoulos looked like the Monza player who could hurt Juventus the most as the majority of his team’s attacks went through him, but Juve defended well.

Alessio Zerbin was then sent off for Monza after clattering into Carlos Alcaraz.

In the final minute of added time, Timothy Weah brought down Dany Mota in a knee-to-knee challenge for a potential penalty.

After a long VAR check, the penalty was not given, as a Monza player had conceded a handball in the buildup, and Juve finished the season in style with a fine win.