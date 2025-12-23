Juventus have been searching for a new sporting director for some time, and it now appears they have settled on Marco Ottolini. The Italian has long been admired by the Bianconeri following his work as director of Genoa, and reports have linked him strongly with a move to Turin for several months. After leaving his previous role a few months ago, the expectation that he would soon take on a new challenge has continued to grow.

Juventus view Ottolini as a suitable and strategic appointment as they look to restore stability behind the scenes. The club have been without a permanent sporting director since the dismissal of Cristiano Giuntoli at the end of last season, a decision that followed a difficult campaign. Giuntoli spent two seasons in the role, but his final year was marked by poor outcomes and decisions that ultimately proved costly for the club.

Juventus close in on appointment

As one of the biggest clubs in world football, Juventus place great importance on having the right leadership structure in place. The sporting director role is seen as crucial to shaping recruitment, long-term planning, and overall football operations. The club have monitored Ottolini’s work closely and believes his experience and approach make him a strong fit for their current needs.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus are now close to formally announcing Ottolini as their new sporting director. The report states that an agreement has already been reached and that Ottolini has accepted the offer presented to him. With the terms reportedly finalised, only an official announcement remains outstanding.

Confidence in Ottolini’s impact

The same report suggests that the announcement could be made within the next few hours, signalling the end of Juventus’ search for a replacement. The club’s leadership are understood to be confident that Ottolini can have a positive impact and help guide the team through a period of transition.

Juventus believe his track record demonstrates an ability to operate effectively within challenging environments, something they value highly as they aim to rebuild momentum. With internal confidence growing around the appointment, the club now appear ready to move forward and begin a new chapter under Ottolini’s sporting direction.