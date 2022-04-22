Juventus ends their relationship with another player

Juventus is in an important time in their recent history, and they have been making big decisions in this new year.

In the last four months, they have signed Dusan Vlahovic and decided against renewing the contract of Paulo Dybala.

The club will make more decisions, and the latest is that Federico Bernardeschi is leaving the Allianz Stadium as a free agent.

Sky Sports Italia, as reported by Football Italia, claims Juve has decided against giving the former Fiorentina man a new deal.

The midfielder has recently been getting playing time from Max Allegri, but he hasn’t done enough to earn a new deal.

He hasn’t been a member of the first IX for a long time, but he still gets some minutes as an important squad member.

This decision means Juve will look to add even more players to their squad when this campaign finishes.

Juve FC Says

Bernardeschi has been loyal to Juventus having rejected offers to leave the club in the last few transfer windows.

The midfielder has been arguably one of our key men off the bench, and he could still do a job if he stays.

But the club must have better plans before deciding not to extend his current deal with them.