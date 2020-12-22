Juventus endure night to forget as Fiorentina end our unbeaten run

Juventus unbeaten run in the division has come in painful circumstance, as Fiorentina beat us by a 3-0 scoreline in Turin, with a red card and an own goal to boast.

Before the match, we learned that our 3-0 win over Napoli was scrubbed off, not only meaning we now sit an extra three points behind in the title race, but Adrien Rabiot would now have to be suspended this evening, as the fixture with Napoli had previously counted for his suspension.

The Old Lady then fell behind inside the opening three minutes of the match thanks to Vlahovic ran through in behind our defence and chips over Wojciech Szczesny to score.

Less than 15 minutes later, Juan Cuadrado goes and get himself red carded, after the manager’s initial yellow card was correctly upgraded to a red.

While our team showed some fight with a man less, there just wasn’t enough going our way, and after sacrificing Alvaro Morata and Aaron Ramsey to try and get back into the match, we didn’t have enough going forwards.

While the result had already appeared dauntingly likely to be going against us, things were put to bed when Alex Sandro turned the ball into his own net.

It wasn’t long after that Federico Chiesa’s former side punished us with a third, as we agonisingly watched the clock tick down as we awaited the inevitable L on our form sheet.

I can’t help but feel like today’s news of the appeal has affected us mentally as we prepared to play, while the late exclusion of Adrien Rabiot should also not be allowed, but it is too late now…

Do you agree that today’s news will have played a part in distracting us from the fixture?

Patrick