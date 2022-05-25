Juventus enjoyed serious brand growth in the last year

Juventus enjoyed a €140 million increase in its value over the past year and that made it one of the fastest-growing football brands.

The Bianconeri endured a terrible campaign and finished the season trophyless.

The club was also involved in the failed European Super League efforts which they continue to support.

However, that hasn’t stopped them from growing as a brand and Football Italia claim their recent upsurge means they are one of the top-five clubs in the world that experienced brand growth.

The report further claims the club has bounced back to its pre-covid levels and experienced an increase in value of around 4%

Overall, they remain the 11th most valuable football brand, but they are now very close to the 10th-placed Arsenal and could overtake the English club in the not-so-distant future.

Juve FC Says

We remain one of the biggest clubs in the world and this report proves it will keep getting better.

Many people had thought our involvement in the Super League and the poor campaign will see us lose some relevance, but it seems the opposite is the case and things can only get better from here on.

Hopefully, Max Allegri’s men can add some trophies to our cabinet by the end of next season.